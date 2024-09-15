Boss Tycoon is a game where players build their business empire to become the richest boss on Roblox. Claim your plot, purchase cubicles, and hire employees and managers to keep your staff productive. Manage your growing business, overcome laziness, and strive to achieve ultimate success!

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Boss Tycoon. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 9/14

Speedy – Redeem for Speed Boost

– Redeem for Speed Boost Boss Bucks – Redeem for 5,000 Boss Bucks

– Redeem for 5,000 Boss Bucks RELEASE – Redeem for 1,000 Boss Bucks

How to Redeem Codes in Boss Tycoon

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Boss Tycoon on the platform of your choice. Click on the Cog on the right of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.