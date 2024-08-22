Build a Bridge Simulator is a game where players smash blocks with a hammer to collect materials. These materials are then used to build bridges, earning wins as you progress.

All Codes For Build A Bridge Simulator

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Build A Bridge Simulator.

'Codes were checked on 8/13

Release : Use for 1 Shiny Treat and 3 Gems

: Use for 1 Shiny Treat and 3 Gems TBLOX : Use for a Magic Dice II gadget

: Use for a Magic Dice II gadget Update5: Use for 10 Gems

How to Redeem Codes in Build A Bridge Simulator

Launch Roblox Build A Bridge Simulator on the platform of your choice. Click the cogwheel button on the bottom right corner of the screen. Click the Redeem tab. Enter the code into the text box. Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

