Burger Game is a fast-paced management game where players run their own burger joint, serving friends and large crowds during busy hours. Improve your burger-making skills, avoid order mix-ups, and maximize profits.

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Burger Game. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 9/14

SEP2024 – Redeem code for Coins

SECRETBASEMENT – Redeem code for 50 Coins

SEASON2 – Redeem code for Coins

EASTER2024 – Redeem code for 20 Coins

BLUBERT – Redeem code for 20 Coins

VALENTINES24 – Redeem code for 25 Coins

XMAS2023 – Redeem code for 30 Coins

COMINGSOON – Redeem code for Coins (VIP only)

SUMMER2024 – Redeem code for Coins (VIP only)

EGG2024 – Redeem code for 20 Coins (VIP only)

FEB2024VIP – Redeem code for 20 Coins (VIP only)

GOODBYE2023 – Redeem code for 25 Coins (VIP only)

SANTA2023 – Redeem code for 50 Coins (VIP only)

JACK2023 – Redeem code for 100 Candies (VIP only)

VIP – Redeem code for 200 Coins (VIP only)

How to Redeem Codes in Burger Game

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Burger Game on the platform of your choice. Click on the Trophy button on the left of the screen. Click Codes button. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Claim. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.