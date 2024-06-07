Burning Ashes: New Era is a demon slaying game inspired by Demon Slayer. Navigate through the world finding swords and powerups.

All Codes For Burning Ashes: New Era

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Burning Ashes: New Era. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 6/6

!happygrinding - 2 hours of 2x XP

!bugcomp4 - Resets

!compforbugs4 - Items (New servers only)

!bossrush3 - Items (New servers only)

!yaynew2xexpcode - 2x Experience for 12 hours

!valentineshaorilate - New Haori

!doyouwannabuildasnowman - Breathing Reset

!bugcompensation - Reset that makes a Demon into a Human

How to Redeem Codes in Burning Ashes: New Era

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Burning Ashes: New Era on the platform of your choice. Open your chat box with /. Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Press Enter. Enjoy your new rewards!

