Button Anime is an action-packed game where you grow stronger by purchasing buttons to increase your stats. Open essence crates for powerful boosts, battle mobs to maximize your buffs, and explore various maps. Master your abilities and rise to the top as the strongest player in the world.

Codes were checked on 2/28

UPD4 - Redeem for Free Rewards.

- Redeem for Free Rewards. UPD3 - Redeem for Free Rewards.

- Redeem for Free Rewards. UPD2.5 - Redeem for Free Rewards.

- Redeem for Free Rewards. UPD2 - Redeem for Free Rewards.

- Redeem for Free Rewards. SorryForMapChange - Redeem for Free Rewards.

- Redeem for Free Rewards. TimeTrials - Redeem for Free Rewards.

- Redeem for Free Rewards. MobFix - Redeem for Free Rewards.

- Redeem for Free Rewards. Tutorial - Redeem for Free Rewards.

- Redeem for Free Rewards. PotionsFix - Redeem for Free Rewards.

- Redeem for Free Rewards. FirstCode - Redeem for Free Rewards.

How to Redeem Codes in Button Anime

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Button Anime on the platform of your choice. Click on the Shop button on the right of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.