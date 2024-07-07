Car Crushers 2 is a Roblox game focused on vehicle destruction. Smash cars in 59 different crushers, participate in Demolition Derby, survive nuclear events, or race with friends. The game boasts over 400 vehicles, with new content added regularly.

'Codes were checked on 7/7

CLASSICV8 — 20 MP

— 20 MP V16SUPER — 70 MP

— 70 MP SUPERSPORT — 70 MP

How to Redeem Codes in Car Crushers 2

Launch Roblox Car Crushers 2 on the platform of your choice. Click the cogwheel at the top Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.