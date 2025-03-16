Card Champions is a game where you summon powerful champions to battle your opponents. Test your luck and strategic skills as you aim to defeat foes and rise to the top. Will you become the next Card Champion?

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For Card Champions

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Card Champions. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 3/1

RELEASE! – Redeem code for 5 Basic Luck Elixirs, 3 Super Luck Elixirs, 1 Ultra Luck Elixir, and 1 Boss Elixir.

How to Redeem Codes in Card Champions

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Card Champions on the platform of your choice. Click on the Twitter Icon on the Left of your screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.