Cat Infection is a survival game where players must avoid being caught by cats. As a cat, your goal is to infect all humans. As a human, you must defeat the cats and rescue other players from being infected.

All Codes For Cat Infection

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Cat Infection. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 9/26

1KPLAYERS – Redeem for 600 Coins

– Redeem for 600 Coins KATANA – Redeem for a Katana

– Redeem for a Katana SWORD – Redeem for a sword

– Redeem for a sword 10KFAVORITES – Redeem for Free Rewards

How to Redeem Codes in Cat Infection

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Cat Infection on the platform of your choice. Click on the Redeem Codes box on the top of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Hit Enter. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.