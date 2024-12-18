Christmas Clicker — Dive into the festive fun! Click anywhere to earn clicks, hatch eggs to unlock adorable pets, and rebirth for even more clicks. Gather presents as you climb your way to the top of the leaderboards!

Codes were checked on 12/15

christmas – x2 Rebirths Boost

– x2 Rebirths Boost toy – x2 Rebirths Boost

– x2 Rebirths Boost 5000likes – x2 Luck boost

– x2 Luck boost 100k – x2 Luck boost

– x2 Luck boost 500thanks – x2 Clicks Boost

– x2 Clicks Boost heaven – x2 Clicks Boost

– x2 Clicks Boost magma – x2 Clicks Boost

– x2 Clicks Boost neon – x2 Rebirths Boost

How to Redeem Codes in Christmas Clicker

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Christmas Clicker on the platform of your choice. Click on the Shop Button on the left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Green Checkmark. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.