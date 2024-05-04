Circus Tower Defense is a fan-made Roblox game inspired by The Amazing Digital Circus by GLITCH and Toilet Tower Defense. The game involves defending against waves of enemies by strategically placing units on a map.
Players start a game by teleporting from map platforms, selecting units from the bottom of their screen, and trying to survive multiple waves to earn coins. Additional units can be unlocked through the Summoning area, Shop, and Season Egg. The game also features a challenging NIGHTMARE mode for seasoned players.
All Codes For Circus Tower Defense
Listed below are all the currently known codes for Circus Tower Defense. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.
- 20MILVISITS – 300 Gems
- DAILY – 200 Coins
- GEMS – 200 Gems
- BIGUPDATESOON – 300 Coins
- SECRET – 200 Coins
- XMAS – Rewards
- MANGO – Rewards
- FANCY – Rewards
- WINTER – Rewards
- 100KMEMBERS – 100 Coins
- ENDLESS – 100 Coins
- 1MILVISITS – 100 Diamonds
- SPIDERKING – 200 Coins
- EPISODE2HYPE – 200 Skulls
- MASSIVEBUGFIX – 900 Coins
- EVENT – 400 Coins
- DELAY – 800 Gems
- 300KMEMBERS – 300 gems
- 40KFAVORITES – 300 gems
How to Redeem Codes
Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.
- Launch Roblox Circus Tower Defense on the platform of your choice.
- Click the heart
- Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive).
- Click Redeem.
- Enjoy your new rewards!
What are Roblox Codes?
Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.