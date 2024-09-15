Clone Simulator is a game where players clone themselves to earn cash. Your clones mimic your chat and emotes, and you can spend your earnings to increase the number of clones. Invest in upgrades like abilities, speed, size, and more to grow stronger and dominate the game!

All Codes For Clone Simulator

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Clone Simulator. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 9/14

CLONING – Redeem code for 30 Clones

– Redeem code for 30 Clones FREECASH – Redeem code for 2,000 Cash

– Redeem code for 2,000 Cash RELEASE – Redeem code for 5,000 Cash

How to Redeem Codes in Clone Simulator

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Clone Simulator on the platform of your choice. Click on the Codes box on the top right of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.