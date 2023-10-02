Collect different weapons and fight other players in different game modes in this popular FPS Roblox game.

2yearparty --1,000 Cash.

--1,000 Cash. LIKES400K --1,000 Cash.

--1,000 Cash. AIMBLOXEASTER2023 --Bunny Tech Sight.

--Bunny Tech Sight. LIKES375K --1,000 Cash.

--1,000 Cash. GUN --50 Cash.

--50 Cash. AIMBLOXTWEETS --1,000 Cash.

--1,000 Cash. 100MIL --1,000 Cash.

--1,000 Cash. NEWPLAYER--1,000 Cash, FS-2000, and Muzzle Break.

How to Redeem Codes in Aimblox

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Aimblox on the platform of your choice. Click on the Settings cogwheel on the bottom left of the screen. Click on the Codes tab on the top of the new menu. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.