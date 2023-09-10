Collect and fly different aircraft in this flying Roblox game. Choose from a multitude of different planes and fly through the air to different destinations.

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For Airplane Simulator

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Airplane Simulator. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals, so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 10/11

JULY2024 --50k Cash

--50k Cash VULCAN --25k Cash

--25k Cash XMAS--50k Cash

How to Redeem Codes in Airplane Simulator

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Airplane Simulator on the platform of your choice. Pick an airport to spawn into and select a plane. Press V to open up the settings menu. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Enter. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.