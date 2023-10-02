Fly from airport to airport in this flying simulator Roblox game. Collect different aircraft and fly high through the skies.
All Codes For Airport Tycoon
Listed below are all the currently known codes for Airport Tycoon. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals, so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.
Codes were checked on 10/11
- 490LIKES--100K Cash
- 480KCODE--100K Cash
- 1MIL--200K cash
- VALENTINES--200K cash
- GIFT--200k cash
- SHUTTLE--200k cash
- PRIZE--200k cash
- NEWCODE--300k cash
- FREECASH--200k cash
- BONUS--200k cash
- ATDISCORD--50k cash
- CASHPASS--222k cash
- WHALETUBE--100k cash
- OSCAR--123,456 cash
- BLOXYCOLA--30k cash
- CLIFFHANGER--30k cash
- INSTA--50k cash
- MEGAWHALE--40k cash
- ROCKET--50k cash
- FIREBALL--30k cash
- FREEMOOLAH--40k cash
- CHIP--10k cash
How to Redeem Codes in Airport Tycoon
Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.
- Launch Roblox Airport Tycoon on the platform of your choice.
- Click Play to enter the game
- Look for the Twitter Bird icon on the middle left of the screen.
- Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive)
- Click Redeem.
- Enjoy your new rewards!
What are Roblox Codes?
Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.