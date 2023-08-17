The Roblox game King Legacy is a One Piece game created by Venture Lagoons. If you are looking for the latest 'King Legacy' codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For King Legacy

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for King Legacy. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked 4/19 and new codes were added.'

UPDATE6 – ten copper keys

– ten copper keys 10KYZX-4LPQ8-WFJ – stat reset

– stat reset shutdownhotfix – two gold keys

– two gold keys YT10K – 30 minutes of double EXP boost

– 30 minutes of double EXP boost FREESTATSRESET – stat reset

– stat reset DinoxLive – 100k beli

– 100k beli Peodiz10k – ten gems

– ten gems quickshutdown – 25 gems

– 25 gems Sub2Leepungg – 30 minutes of two-times EXP and ten gems

– 30 minutes of two-times EXP and ten gems 2MFAV – stat reset

– stat reset Peodiz – 100k beli

– 100k beli DOUGHAWAKENING – two-times exp for 20 minutes

– two-times exp for 20 minutes ExperienceDoubling – two-times exp for 30 minutes

How to Redeem Codes in King Legacy

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox King Legacy on the platform of your choice. Press M to open the menu. Click on the settings cogwheel on the new menu. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Use. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.