Collect for UGC in Roblox involves exploring the map to collect hearts. The more hearts you gather, the more unique UGC items you can unlock!

Codes were checked on 10/7

WOOOAH – Redeem code for Hearts

– Redeem code for Hearts UPD1 – Redeem code for 1,000 Hearts

– Redeem code for 1,000 Hearts NEWHAIRS – Redeem code for Hearts

– Redeem code for Hearts 100K – Redeem code for 1,500 Hearts

How to Redeem Codes in Collect for UGC

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Collect for UGC on the platform of your choice. Click on the Codes box on the left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.