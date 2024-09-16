Consume is a survival horror game where players must run, hide, and make difficult sacrifices to survive.

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For Consume

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Consume. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 9/15

100kfavourites : Use for 1k Cultist Coins

: Use for 1k Cultist Coins 1kl1kes : Use for 1k Cultist Coins

: Use for 1k Cultist Coins consumerelease : Use for 1k Cultist Coins

: Use for 1k Cultist Coins 1kplayers : Use for 3k Cultist Coins

: Use for 3k Cultist Coins 2mvisits: Use for 1k Cultist Coins

How to Redeem Codes in Consume

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Consume on the platform of your choice. Click on the Bird Icon on the bottom left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.