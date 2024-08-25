Dandy's World is a mascot horror survival multiplayer game where you and your fellow Toons must work together to complete machines and descend deeper into the eerie Gardenview Center.

Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 8/22

FIFTYMILLION : Use for 150 Ichor

: Use for 150 Ichor TENMILLION : Use for 150 Ichor

: Use for 150 Ichor ONETHOUSAND : Use for 50 Ichor

: Use for 50 Ichor ICHOR: Use for 50 Ichor

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Dandy’s World on the platform of your choice. Click on the Use Codes box on the bottom left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Use. Enjoy your new rewards!

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.