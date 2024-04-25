Welcome to Deadly Sins Retribution! Explore a magical world, battle formidable foes, and master your sins!

'Codes were checked on 4/25

demonkingsunday – 15 free spins

Skyline – 25 free spins

fairyexp – double XP boost

fairyreset – stat reset

fairyrealm – free spins

fairyspins – free spins

fraudrin – free spins

blessings – 35 free spins

weloveretribution – 35 free spins

5leafclover – 800 seconds of two times XP

4leafclover – 25 free spins

3leafclover – stat reset

shrine – 25 free spins

immortality – 25 free spins

demonking – 15 free spins

How to Redeem Codes in Deadly Sins Retribution

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution on the platform of your choice. Select the customize menu option Select the race & magic menu option Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.