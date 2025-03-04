Dig It invites you to grab a shovel and unearth the treasures hidden beneath the surface of a wacky world. Discover over 250 unique items, acquire powerful boats and mounts, and interact with a cast of quirky characters. Seek riches, expand your collection, and dig deep into the past!

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For Dig It

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Dig It. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 2/28

NOMORETIRED - Redeem code to get 5 Broken Hearts.

- Redeem code to get 5 Broken Hearts. SECRET - Redeem code to get 4 Mole.

- Redeem code to get 4 Mole. TWITTER_DIGITRBLX - Redeem code to get 2 Rare Magnet.

- Redeem code to get 2 Rare Magnet. PLS_FALLEN_STAR - Redeem code to get Fallen Stars.

- Redeem code to get Fallen Stars. PLSMOLE - Redeem code to get 2 Mole.

- Redeem code to get 2 Mole. BENS0N - Redeem code to get 1 Cash.

How to Redeem Codes in Dig It

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Dig It on the platform of your choice. Click on the Settings Button on the bottom right of the screen, then click Codes. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.