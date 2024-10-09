Don't Anger the Button is a chaotic game where you decide whether to press a mysterious button or follow the rules. Collect coins, win or survive minigames, and buy pranks to mess with other players.

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Don’t Anger The Button. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 10/7

20Mvisits – 500 Coins

button – 150 Coins

angry – 150 Coins

80kmembers – 500 Coins

release – 500 Coins

How to Redeem Codes in Don’t Anger The Button

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Don’t Anger The Button on the platform of your choice. Click on the Codes box on the left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.