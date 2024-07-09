Dragon Ball Legendary Forces is a Roblox game where players train to become powerful by completing quests for money and rewards, enhancing their skills. Unlock and master new techniques and transformations, fight bosses for Zeni and other items, and purchase upgrades from the shop. Break through limits with divine powers, and compete in the Tournament of Power to prove who is the strongest in the universe.

SorryForDelayOf7150 – Rewards

– Rewards UPDATE10.5 – Rewards

– Rewards OMGITS10K – Rewards

– Rewards 8800LikesTy – 350K ZENI & 4 Race Rerolls

– 350K ZENI & 4 Race Rerolls 8300Wingslompsons – Rewards

– Rewards SubscribeToVenonSabio! – Rewards

How to Redeem Codes in Dragon Ball Legendary Forces

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Dragon Ball Legendary Forces on the platform of your choice. Click M and go to Codes Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.