Dress To Impress is a Roblox game where players showcase their fashion creativity by competing in themed contests. Participants earn stars and progress through ranks, from "New Model" to "Top Model". The game focuses on style expression and social interaction

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Dress to Impress. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 4/20

TEKKYOOZ – a new outfit

LEAHASHE – Pink top and pants

LANABOW – Pink bow accessory

LANA – a new outfit

LABOOTS – two pairs of boots

How to Redeem Codes in Dress to Impress

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Dress to Impress on the platform of your choice. Click on the Codes box on the bottom left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.