Duck Army! is a quirky and fun game where you collect and merge ducks to unlock bigger, more powerful quackers! Annoy people by quacking at them to earn money, and use your earnings to upgrade your duck collection. Rebirth to unlock awesome duck hats and take your duck army to the next level!

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For Duck Army!

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Duck Army!. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 9/22

quack – Redeem code for 250 Coin

– Redeem code for 250 Coin GRIMACE – Redeem code for Shake Hat

– Redeem code for Shake Hat SecretCode – Redeem code for 250 Coins

How to Redeem Codes in Duck Army!

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Duck Army! on the platform of your choice. Click on the Blue Present box on the left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Claim. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.