Dungeon Tower AFK is a Roblox game where you conquer tower dungeons, roll for powerful weapons, and upgrade them through RNG. Join raids with allies and collect items while in the AFK Zone to grow even stronger.

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For Dungeon Tower AFK

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Dungeon Tower AFK. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 10/4

UPDATE2 – Redeem code for 1,000 Rubies

– Redeem code for 1,000 Rubies AFK – Redeem code for 1,000 Rubies

– Redeem code for 1,000 Rubies LIKES3000 – Redeem code for Rubies

– Redeem code for Rubies LIKES1000 – Redeem code for 1,000 Rubies

– Redeem code for 1,000 Rubies LIKES500 – Redeem code for 500 Rubies

– Redeem code for 500 Rubies DungeonTower – Redeem code for 1,000 Rubies

How to Redeem Codes in Dungeon Tower AFK

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Dungeon Tower AFK on the platform of your choice. Click on the Settings cog on the bottom left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Claim. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.