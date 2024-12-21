Dysfunctional Diner Simulation — Take on the chaos of running a diner! Cook dishes to perfection to please customers, restock supplies, clean up messes, and take breaks to recharge. Upgrade your diner to stay ahead and maximize your profits!

Codes were checked on 12/17

TISTHESEASON – Redeem code for freebies

– Redeem code for freebies SCARYHALLOWEEN24 – Redeem code for freebies

– Redeem code for freebies HAPPYHALLOWEEN – Redeem code for freebies

– Redeem code for freebies OVERHAULUPDATESOON – Redeem code for freebies

– Redeem code for freebies WEADDEDTHEDYSFUNCTION – Redeem code for freebies

– Redeem code for freebies BRINGOUTTHEDRINKS – Redeem code for freebies

– Redeem code for freebies DONTCOOKTHERATS – Redeem code for freebies

– Redeem code for freebies CHEESYCOSMETIC – Redeem code for freebies

– Redeem code for freebies ANGRYKARENS –Redeem code for freebies

How to Redeem Codes in Dysfunctional Diner Simulator

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Dysfunctional Diner Simulator on the platform of your choice. Open the menu and click on Codes. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Enter. Enjoy your new rewards!

