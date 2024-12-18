Elevator of Fun — Step into a never-ending ride packed with hundreds of unique floors, clever references, and hidden Easter eggs. What surprises await you? Jump in and find out!

Codes were checked on 12/15

Redeem code for 1 small pack of choco pie

Redeem code for Cosmo Cola

Redeem code for Nugget item that turns you into a nugget

Redeem code for 300 Coins

Redeem code for Drum that makes different sounds every 10 seconds

Redeem code for Candy Bar, which you can eat

Redeem code for Cola, which deals ten damage every time you drink it

How to Redeem Codes in Elevator of Fun

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Elevator of Fun on the platform of your choice. Click on the Codes box on the left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Press Enter. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.