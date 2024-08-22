Eternal Battlegrounds is a challenging parry-based fighting game where mastering timing and technique is crucial for success. The combat is intentionally difficult, testing your skills and precision.

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Eternal Battlegrounds.

'Codes were checked on 8/13

eternal : Use for Tanjiro, 300 Coins, and 5 Gems

: Use for Tanjiro, 300 Coins, and 5 Gems 2000 likes : Use for 300 Coins and 5 Gems

: Use for 300 Coins and 5 Gems 3000 likes : Use for 1k Coins

: Use for 1k Coins 5000 likes : Use for 1k Coins and 25 Gems

: Use for 1k Coins and 25 Gems 7000 likes: Use for 1k Coins and 25 Gems

How to Redeem Codes in Eternal Battlegrounds

All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Eternal Battlegrounds on the platform of your choice. Click the Main Menu button at the top of the screen. Click on the Codes cog on the bottom left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.