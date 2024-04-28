ETHRIX is a visually stunning game created solely by FATE_DEV, featuring original designs and unique combat mechanics centered around Quick Time Events (QTEs) that demand fast reactions. The game immerses players in a world observed under the mysterious gaze of Ethrix, combining intense gameplay with breathtaking visuals. Players are advised to approach with caution due to the rapid-paced nature of its challenges.

All Codes For Ethrix

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Ethrix. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 4/28

Update1 – Free Boosts

– Free Boosts TrulyOurETHRIX – Limmited time weapon Dying Neutron Star

How to Redeem Codes in Ethrix

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Ethrix on the platform of your choice. Go to Settings Go to other Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

