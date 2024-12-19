Exiled — Step into the shoes of an exiled prisoner navigating desolate and dangerous lands. Face constant threats as you scavenge for treasures, gather vital items, and fight to survive. Your ultimate goal: reach a safe haven and reclaim your freedom

Codes were checked on 12/17

20KLIKES

EXILEDUPDATE2

2MVISITS

1MVISITS

DOUBLETOKENSFIX

BOOST!

RELEASE

How to Redeem Codes in Exiled

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Exiled on the platform of your choice. Go to the Codes NPC in the lobby. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Claim. Enjoy your new rewards!

