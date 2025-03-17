Welcome to Fantasy Restaurant, a magical cooking game where you and your friends can manage a restaurant together. Gather ingredients from enchanted lands, prepare delicious meals, and serve your customers in a fun, fantasy-themed world. Run your dream restaurant and create culinary masterpieces!

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For Fantasy Restaurant

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Fantasy Restaurant. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 3/1

chickengookgook - Redeem for Free Rewards

- Redeem for Free Rewards 200kthanks - Redeem for Free Rewards

- Redeem for Free Rewards xmas2024 - Redeem for Free Rewards

How to Redeem Codes in Fantasy Restaurant

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Fantasy Restaurant on the platform of your choice. Click on the Settings Button on the bottom left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.