Free UGC Spinner lets you earn spins every minute to win exclusive UGC Limiteds. Stay AFK to collect spins, complete quests, and invite friends for extra rewards. Premium users receive increased luck, while gamepasses improve your chances of winning. Unlock badges and maximize your winnings in this ultimate UGC giveaway experience.

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For Free UGC Spinner

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Free UGC Spinner. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 2/23

124KLIKES - Redeem for 30 spins

123KLIKES - Redeem for 30 spins

122KLIKES - Redeem for 30 spins

121KLIKES - Redeem for 30 spins

120KLIKES - Redeem for 30 spins

119KLIKES - Redeem for 30 spins

118KLIKES - Redeem for 30 spins

117KLIKES - Redeem for 30 spins

116KLIKES - Redeem for 30 spins

1KACTIVE - Redeem for 5 Perm Luck

9MILL - Redeem for 2 Perm Luck

8MILLION - Redeem for 1 Perm Luck

How to Redeem Codes in Free UGC Spinner

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Free UGC Spinner on the platform of your choice. Click on the Twitter box on the right of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.