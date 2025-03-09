Get Famous lets you rise to the top as the next viral sensation. Create, upload, and share epic videos to gain followers, rack up views, and earn in-game cash. Build your dream studio, upgrade your gear, and unlock exclusive locations and cars to boost your fame. Compete with friends or go solo to dominate the leaderboard and prove you're the ultimate influencer.

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Get Famous. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 3/1

CONSOLE - Free rewards

- Free rewards SPEED - Free rewards

- Free rewards 100k - Free rewards

- Free rewards RELEASE - Free rewards

How to Redeem Codes in Get Famous

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Get Famous on the platform of your choice. Click on the Shopping Basket on the left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.