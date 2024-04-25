Goofy Tower Defense is a vibrant and engaging tower defense game available on Roblox, designed to deliver a fun and satisfying gaming experience. Set in a whimsically goofy world, players are tasked with defending their base using a variety of quirky towers and absurd weapons.

'Codes were checked on 4/25

NewUi : 230 Cash

: 230 Cash Coffee : 659 Cash

: 659 Cash Duckyyy : 150 Cash

: 150 Cash DefaultBuilder : 250 Cash

: 250 Cash 1kLikesButDelayed : 1000 Cash

: 1000 Cash RIPDj : 250 Cash

: 250 Cash JudgementCutReal: 400 Cash

How to Redeem Codes

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Goofy Tower Defense on the platform of your choice. Go to Redeem Menu on the left Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.