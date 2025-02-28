Hide or Die! combines the thrill of hide and seek with the fun of prop hunt. As a Hider, you morph into props and hide around the map, using weapons and powers to distract the Seekers—just make sure you don't get caught! As a Seeker, your goal is to find and eliminate the hiders. Once you catch them, they’ll join your team. The challenge is to find all the hiders before time runs out!

All Codes For Hide or Die

Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals

Codes were checked on 2/23

marchy - 350 Coins

- 350 Coins 100MKnife - Knife Skin

- Knife Skin 100MBlaster - Gun Skin

- Gun Skin gamemodes - 250 Coins

- 250 Coins gift - 350 Coins

- 350 Coins xmas - 400 Coins

- 400 Coins ilovethisgame - 100 Coins

- 100 Coins alexisawesome - 250 Coins

- 250 Coins coleiscool - 250 Coins

How to Redeem Codes in Hide or Die

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Hide or Die on the platform of your choice. Click on the Items tab, then click Codes. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.