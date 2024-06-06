Highschool Hoops Demo is a basketball-themed roblox game. If you enjoy basketball, then this is the game for you. It is still in demo form, so some bugs may occur.

All Codes For Highschool Hoops Demo

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Highschool Hoops Demo. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 6/5

1MIL ---Pro Pack and 5k Coins

---Pro Pack and 5k Coins IAMMVP ---Pro Pack and 5k Coins

---Pro Pack and 5k Coins HSHX ---Pro Pack and 5k Coins

---Pro Pack and 5k Coins IMPRO ---Pro Pack

---Pro Pack Relox ---2k Coins

---2k Coins HSH_DEMO---2k Coins and 2 Rookie Packs

How to Redeem Codes in Highschool Hoops Demo

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Highschool Hoops Demo on the platform of your choice. Press Tab to open the menu. Click on the Codes gift box on the right side of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem Code. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.