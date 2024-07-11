Highway Legends is a Roblox racing game where players choose from a variety of iconic cars and speed through bustling highways. Dodge traffic and race against friends to prove your skills. Earn money to buy new cars and upgrades, and customize your rides in various ways at the customization shop. Test your driving abilities and strive to become a Highway Legend.

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For Highway Legends

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Highway Legends. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 7/11

behindgarage – 35k Cash

– 35k Cash grassarea – 20k Cash

– 20k Cash holeinthemap – 40k Cash

– 40k Cash 1mvisits – 25k Cash

– 25k Cash dealershipcode – 15k Cash

– 15k Cash hiddenfountain – 15k Cash

– 15k Cash hiddenforest – 15k Cash

How to Redeem Codes in Highway Legends

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Highway Legends on the platform of your choice. Click on the White Bird Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.