Horse Plinko Tycoon is a Roblox game that challenges players to become the ultimate plinko master by collecting and managing a diverse stable of horses. Drop horses into plinko boards to earn riches, collect gems, and hatch a variety of horses, including unique ones like the Clown Horse. Drive and showcase your horses to friends and family as you build and expand your tycoon empire.

enchantingtablecrafting – 5x Stone and 1x Dark magic

horsesgototheplinko – 2000x Gems and 10x minutes of 5x gem spawn rate

startercash -10,000x Coins and 500x Gems

ilovefurniture – 500x Gems, 20x Wood, 20x Stone, 20x Metal, 20x Fabric, and 1x Horse Powder

freeboostspls – 3x minutes of no pegs and 5x Gem spawn rate

dontforgettolikethegame – 1,000x gems and 5x minutes of Jackpot Magnet

How to Redeem Codes in Horse Plinko Tycoon

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Horse Plinko Tycoon on the platform of your choice. Press Shop and go to the bottom Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.