Horse Race is a fast-paced game where players train their horses, build strength, and compete to finish races in under two minutes. Climb the leaderboards, collect pets, and strive to reach the top 50 rankings.

Codes were checked on 3/1

Trade – Redeem for one double power potion

– Redeem for one double power potion Panda – Redeem for one double power potion

– Redeem for one double power potion UPD10 – Redeem for two double power potions

– Redeem for two double power potions Power – Redeem for two double power potions

– Redeem for two double power potions Batman – Redeem for one rainbow potion

– Redeem for one rainbow potion Squid – Redeem for one double win potion

– Redeem for one double win potion Love – Redeem for one double win potion

How to Redeem Codes in Horse Race

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Horse Race on the platform of your choice. Click on the Codes box on the top right of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.