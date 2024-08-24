Dress up to your heart's content in IT GIRL, a Bratz inspired fashion game.

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For It Girl

Listed below are all the currently known codes for It Girl. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 8/20

H4PPY10KL1K3S1TG1RL : Use for Butterfly Accessory

: Use for Butterfly Accessory IT GIRL : Use for 250 Diamonds

: Use for 250 Diamonds brat: Use for a Brat Shirt

How to Redeem Codes in It Girl

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox It Girl on the platform of your choice. Click on the Cogwheel on the left. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.