Jujutsu Infinite — Immerse yourself in an anime MMO RPG inspired by the hit series Jujutsu Kaisen. Explore a vast open world, exorcise deadly cursed spirits, engage in battles with other Sorcerers and Curse Users, and discover valuable cursed objects. Master a diverse arsenal of cursed techniques and forge your path in this captivating universe!

All Codes For Jujutsu Infinite

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Jujutsu Infinite. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 12/29

BACK_UP_AGAIN - Redeem for 25 Spins and x2 EXP for 60 mins

- Redeem for 25 Spins and x2 EXP for 60 mins TOP_SECRET - Redeem for 150 Spins

- Redeem for 150 Spins SHUTDOWN_AGAIN - Redeem for 25 Spins

- Redeem for 25 Spins RELEASE_SHUTDOWN_SRRY - Redeem for 200 Spins

- Redeem for 200 Spins MERRY_CHRISTMAS - Redeem for 100 Spins

Redeem for 100 Spins MISSION_SHUTDOWN - Redeem for 50 Spins

Redeem for 50 Spins RELEASE - Redeem for 200 Spins

How to Redeem Codes in Jujutsu Infinite

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Jujutsu Infinite on the platform of your choice. Click on the Shopping Cart Icon on the bottom left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Press Enter. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.