Jujutsu Tycoon — Build your own Jujutsu High, unlock powerful cursed techniques, and fight challenging bosses to become The Strongest.

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Jujutsu Tycoon. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 12/17

Sukona – Redeem for Cash

– Redeem for Cash Toju – Redeem for 25,000 Cash

– Redeem for 25,000 Cash Autosave – Redeem for 25,000 Cash

– Redeem for 25,000 Cash Urayme – Redeem for 35,000 Cash

– Redeem for 35,000 Cash YenUpdate – Redeem for 40,000 Cash

– Redeem for 40,000 Cash Sukuna – Redeem for 25,000 Cash

– Redeem for 25,000 Cash Revamp – Redeem for 30,000 Cash

– Redeem for 30,000 Cash Shadows – Redeem for 20,000 Cash

– Redeem for 20,000 Cash Quality – Redeem for 30,000 Cash

– Redeem for 30,000 Cash Update – Redeem for 25,000 Cash

How to Redeem Codes in Jujutsu Tycoon

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Jujutsu Tycoon on the platform of your choice. Click on the Bird Button on the left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Submit. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.