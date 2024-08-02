Kamehameha Simulator is a Roblox game where players punch to train and aim to become the strongest. The game features elements of anime and Dragon Ball, allowing players to use various abilities such as energy beams and laser attacks. Players can also collect pets and explore simulator-style gameplay mechanics.

Codes were checked on 8/2

NewUpdate : Redeem Code for free Punch Power

SubToFreekid26 : Redeem Code for Punch Power

SubToSnickers : Redeem Code for Punch Power

SorryForTheBugs : Redeem Code for 2x Power Boost for 5 minutes

ItsMeBelowZero : Redeem Code for x1,000 Punch Power

SubToRusso : Redeem Code for x1,000 Punch Power

: Redeem Code for x1,000 Punch Power NewUpdate : Redeem Code for 2x Power Boost for 5 minutes

Release : Redeem Code for 2x Power Boost for 5 minutes

SecretCode : Redeem Code for 2x Power Boost for 5 minutes

SecretCode2: Redeem Code for 2x Power Boost for 5 minutes

How to Redeem Codes in Kamehameha Simulator

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Kamehameha Simulator on the platform of your choice. Click on Blue bird icon Codes box on the left Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.