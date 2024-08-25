Kengan is a fighting game that will test your skills, inspired by the anime of the same name.
All Codes For Kengan
Listed below are all the currently known codes for Kengan. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.
'Codes were checked on 8/22
- UpdateSATURDAY: Use for 4 Clan Rerolls, 4 Trait Rerolls, 4 Height Rerolls, 4 Style Resets, 4 Skill Resets, 4 Upgrade Resets, and 4 Face Reroll
- MOBILE_REVAMP: Use for 5 Clan Rolls, 5 Trait Rolls, and 5 Height Rolls
- KENGANFIXES_7: Use for 3 Clan Rolls, 3 Trait Rolls, and 3 Height Rolls
- KENGANFIXES_6: Use for 3 Clan Rolls, 3 Trait Rolls, and 3 Height Rolls
- KENGANFIXES_5: Use for 3 Clan Rolls, 3 Trait Rolls, and 3 Height Rolls
- KENGANFIXES_4: Use for 3 Clan Rolls, 3 Trait Rolls, and 3 Height Rolls
- KENGANFIXES_3: Use for 8 Clan Rerolls, 4 Trait Rerolls, 4 Height Rerolls
- KENGANFIXES_2: Use for 8 Clan Rerolls, 4 Trait Rerolls, 4 Height Rerolls
- KENGANFIXES: Use for 10 Clan Rerolls, 10 Trait Rerolls, 10 Height Rerolls, 5 Style Resets, 5 Skill Resets, and 5 Upgrade Resets
- 1kfavorites: Use for 2 Height Rerolls
- 5K LIKES: Use for 15 Clan Rerolls, 15 Trait Rerolls, 15 Height Rerolls, 5 Style Resets, 5 Skill Resets, and 5 Upgrade Resets
- 10K LIKES: Use for 20 Clan Rerolls, 20 Trait Rerolls, 20 Height Rerolls, 5 Style Resets, 5 Skill Resets, 5 Upgrade Resets, and 5 Face Reroll
- 10kmemsrolls: Use for 4 Clan Rerolls
How to Redeem Codes in Kengan
Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.
- Launch Roblox Kengan on the platform of your choice.
- Reach rank 4.
- Click the menu button on the top left of your screen.
- Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive).
- Click Redeem.
- Enjoy your new rewards!
What are Roblox Codes?
Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.