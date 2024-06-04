If your looking for a kingdom building game, then Kingdom Conquerors is the game for you. Build your kingdom up to defend against enemies or go on the offensive and attack others. See how strong of a kingdom you can make.

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Kingdom Conquerors.

'Codes were checked on 6/4

Splash ---Free Rewards (Level 3 Plaza Required.)

---Free Rewards (Level 3 Plaza Required.) ShinyRocks---150 Diamonds (Level 3 Plaza Required.)

All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Kingdom Conquerors on the platform of your choice. Click on the settings gear icon on the left side of the screen or press X on the keyboard. Click on the Shop/Codes icon on the settings window. Scroll all the way to the bottom of the shop window. Copy a code from our list into the box in the bottom left (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.