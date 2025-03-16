Kingdom Tycoon is a role-playing and building game where you create your own kingdom using horses, dragons, and other fantastic elements. Customize your character with unique outfits, engage in battles, and roleplay with friends. Rebirth to unlock new features like flying a dragon, enhancing your gameplay experience as you grow your kingdom and explore new possibilities.

All Codes For Kingdom Tycoon

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Kingdom Tycoon. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 3/1

PRINCE - Redeem code to get 10 minutes of Double Cash

- Redeem code to get 10 minutes of Double Cash 5K - Redeem code to get five minutes of Double Cash

- Redeem code to get five minutes of Double Cash TREASURE - Redeem code to get 10 minutes of Double Cash

How to Redeem Codes in Kingdom Tycoon

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Kingdom Tycoon on the platform of your choice. Click on the Shop Button on the left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.