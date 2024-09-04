KungFu Fighting Simulator is a game where players train to gain Power and Qi, slash bosses to earn wins, and unlock and upgrade over 10 unique skills. You can also collect rare pets and explore marvelous new worlds as you advance in your martial arts journey.

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For KungFu Fighting Simulator

Listed below are all the currently known codes for KungFu Fighting Simulator. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 9/3

boost – Redeem code for x2 Training Boost 30 Minutes

– Redeem code for x2 Training Boost 30 Minutes HQOUED – Redeem code for 2x Win Boost for 15 minutes

– Redeem code for 2x Win Boost for 15 minutes release – Redeem code for 500 Wins

How to Redeem Codes in KungFu Fighting Simulator

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox KungFu Fighting Simulator on the platform of your choice. Click on the Codes box on the right side of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click OK. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.