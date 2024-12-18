Liar's Table — Test your cunning and wit as you convince opponents to believe your lies, using the wrong or right cards to deceive. Strategically decide when to call out others' potential lies while avoiding the dreaded potion that could put you to sleep and cost you the game. Stay awake and outsmart everyone to claim victory!

All Codes For Liar’s Table

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Liar’s Table. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 12/15

CHRISTMAS2024 – Redeem code for 100 Peppermints

– Redeem code for 100 Peppermints WINTER2024 – Redeem code for free winter-themed card

– Redeem code for free winter-themed card 10KLIKES – Redeem code for 100 Cash

– Redeem code for 100 Cash WEEKEND – Redeem code for 500 Cash

How to Redeem Codes in Liar’s Table

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Liar’s Table on the platform of your choice. Click on the Codes box on the top right of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Press Enter. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.