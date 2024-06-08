Lobotomy Simulator is a clicker simulator. Click to gain blue faces and use them to buy eggs. Hatch different pets to help you gain faces faster. Buy new zones and unlock better pets.

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For Lobotomy Simulator

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Lobotomy Simulator. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 6/7

rockontheground---35 Green Faces

How to Redeem Codes in Lobotomy Simulator

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Lobotomy Simulator on the platform of your choice. Click on the ABX icon on the left side of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.