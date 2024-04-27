Locked is a Roblox game inspired by the anime "lue Lock, designed for players who prefer to use a keyboard and mouse, with no mobile compatibility. In this game, players can create their own dribble styles and strive to dominate in their chosen positions on the soccer field. The focus is on scoring goals and making a significant impact in every match. The game encapsulates the high stakes of professional soccer, emphasizing a win-or-lose dynamic that challenges players to excel and survive in the competitive world of soccer.

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For Locked

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Locked. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 4/27

70KMEMBERS —Redeem for Yen

—Redeem for Yen TOURNAMENT —Redeem for Yen

—Redeem for Yen 50KFAVOURITES —Redeem for Yen

—Redeem for Yen 10V10TOURNAMENTBUG —Redeem for Yen

—Redeem for Yen 25MILVISITS —Redeem for Yen

—Redeem for Yen GGRIPTIDE —Redeem for Yen

—Redeem for Yen GODSPEED —Redeem for Yen

—Redeem for Yen 25KLIKES —Redeem for Yen

—Redeem for Yen FROZENTIMER —Redeem for Yen

—Redeem for Yen SECONDCHANCE —Redeem for Yen

—Redeem for Yen TOURNAMENTBUGFIXES —Redeem for Yen

—Redeem for Yen SLOTS —Redeem for Yen

—Redeem for Yen PUPPETEER —Redeem for Yen

—Redeem for Yen 20MVISITS —Redeem for Yen

—Redeem for Yen DELAYEDUPDATE1.5 —Redeem for Yen

—Redeem for Yen DAILYQUESTBUG2 —Redeem for Yen

—Redeem for Yen SLOTMONEY —Redeem for 150k Yen

—Redeem for 150k Yen MONSTER —Redeem for Yen

—Redeem for Yen LOCKEDTINE —Redeem for Yen

—Redeem for Yen UPDATE1 —Redeem for Yen

—Redeem for Yen DELAY —Redeem for Yen

—Redeem for Yen DELAYNUMBER2 —Redeem for Yen

—Redeem for Yen VISITS10MIL —Redeem for Yen

—Redeem for Yen THANKYOUFOR50KMEMBERS —Redeem for Yen

—Redeem for Yen NOOBIE —Redeem for Yen

—Redeem for Yen THANKYOUFOR10KLIKES —Redeem for 80,000 Yen

—Redeem for 80,000 Yen AFKAREA —Redeem for 20,000 Yen

—Redeem for 20,000 Yen QUICKFIXED —Redeem for Yen

—Redeem for Yen HALFUPDATE – Redeem for 120,000 Yen

– Redeem for 120,000 Yen COMMONUNIQUES – Yen

– Yen THANKYOUFOR7KLIKES30KMEMBERS – Yen

– Yen LIKES5K – 20K Yen

– 20K Yen FIELDMAP – 30K Yen

– 30K Yen THANKYOU2MILVISITS – 15K Yen

– 15K Yen MATCHNAMESHUTDOWN —Redeem for Yen

—Redeem for Yen 20KLIKES —Redeem for Yen

—Redeem for Yen WEAPOBBUGFIX —Redeem for Yen

—Redeem for Yen SHUTDOWN6—Redeem for Yen

How to Redeem Codes in Locked

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Locked on the platform of your choice. Press M Go to Settings Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.